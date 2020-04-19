Landry’s provides meals for IMC staff

The outpouring of support for the health care heroes at Iberia Medical Center is continuing, this time in the form of catfish and hamburger steaks from Landry’s Seafood and Steaks in New Iberia.
The owners of the restaurant, Grace and David Landry and Elaine Buteau, made the latest donation after seeing the example neighbors in their Shadow’s Bend neighborhood set, providing chicken salad for the workers last week.
For the Landrys, the chance to give back to the health care community was a welcome calling. Two of the couple’s sons work in the healthcare industry. The family business has suffered the effects of the coronavirus slowdown, forcing the restaurant to close its dining room and instead serve pick-up lunches on Friday and pick-up dinners on Friday and Saturday, but the chance to contribute was eagerly accepted.
Along with local realtor Cindy Herring, David Landry was on hand Saturday to drop off 50 fried catfish dinners and 50 hamburger steak dinners for the IMC workers on shift.
The idea of collecting funds for the meals for hospital workers rose out of a daily rosary group that meets, social distances observed, on an empty lot in the subdivision. The group hopes to continue the fundraising effort to deliver a third set of meals next Saturday.