FRANKLIN — Downtown Franklin will be getting a new business for local residents to enjoy with the official opening of Lamp Lighter Coffeehouse and Bistro in the city’s historic district.
The St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 7 at 10 a.m. for the occasion, which will be followed by an immediate opening with breakfast, lunch and dinner for residents to enjoy.
The bistro and coffeehouse will open with a menu of specialty coffees, teas, pastries, desserts and cocktails.
Rick Lorenzo of Summerhouse is scheduled to perform in the courtyard of the business from 6 to 8 p.m. that night.