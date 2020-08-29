According to the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, the radar that provided coverage for that portion of the Gulf Coast was damaged during Hurricane Laura and will be offline for the foreseeable future.
In a statement Saturday, a NWS spokesman said it is difficult to predict how long it will take to get the radar returned to service.
The extent of the damage to the Lake Charles NEXRAD radar is unknown until technicians can get to the radar to assess it. A team of technicians and engineers from the Radar Operations Center is expected to travel to Lake Charles early next week. The first priority will be to remove the exposed equipment as quickly and safely as possible, to prevent further damage from the elements.
The radome, which is the visible white spherical fiberglass cover over the components of the radar, is rated to sustain 124 mph winds. The Lake Charles radar went down at approximately 12:53 am CDT due to a communications failure, which also resulted in the Fort Polk radar losing communications.
The Lake Charles radar is located near the airport, which reported 100 mph winds at 12:53 am. The last wind gust measured by the airport’s sensor was 132 mph at 1:53 am. It is unknown what time after 12:53 am the major damage occurred to the radar.
The adjacent radar at Fort Polk is still down due to the communications outage which occurred Thursday morning. Site technicians inspected the radar and found no apparent damage. The communications outage is being worked. No estimated time for a return to service.
Meanwhile, NWS forecasters will rely on data from nearby radars in Houston, Shreveport, and New Orleans to provide forecasts and warnings for the public. The network of radars was designed to provide overlapping coverage.
A catastrophic failure like this typically costs around $1 million to repair. Exact costs are unknown until the full extent of the damage is investigated.