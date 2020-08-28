When Jim Gazzolo first moved to Lake Charles in 2010, people talked about the big storm, which was 2005’s Hurricane Rita.
“I heard the stories,” he said Thursday. “Until today, I didn’t believe them. Now I do.”
When the former sportswriter for the Lake Charles American Press returned to his Holly Hills house after sheltering in Jennings, he expected the damage to be far worse than he found.
“The house was standing,” Gazzolo said. “It was missing a few shingles. There was a little water damage. The neighborhood was pretty much the same. It seemed like there were just trees down, and the only real damage was if your house was hit by a tree.”
What did impress him, though, was the experience he had riding the storm out.
“We booked out to Jennings just to get out of the eyewall,” Gazzolo said. “There was a lot of wind and lightning. I was expecting a lot more flooding, but there was a lot of wind. For two-and-a-half to three solid hours, you were wondering if the trees around you were going to come down.”
He also said that the damage from Laura did not seem to match his recollection of the scars Rita left on the city.
“When we drove back in, we were able to get around town,” Gazzolo said. “On a lot of streets, you were zig-zagging through downed trees and wires. But when we moved here, the Rita remnants were still obvious in the buildings. What I’ve grown to know of the city, what I’ve seen, a lot of the newer stuff built after Rita survived. Honestly, I was surprised I didn’t see more buildings knocked down.”
That doesn’t mean the city is ready to reopen tomorrow. Gazzolo said he had to make a trail through debris to cover the last couple of blocks to his house.
“The shock value was seeing what damage there was,” Gazzolo said. “It’s bad, but not as catastrophic as it could have been. It could have been worse, probably because we didn’t have any flooding. We never lost power in Jennings, but I expect to not have it for a while, seeing as how I didn’t see three straight telephone poles that are up. It’s an inconvenience.”
Even with the glancing blow from Laura, he said the area will face challenges in the coming weeks.
“The schools were supposed to open last Monday,” Gazzolo said. “I don’t think they are going to reopen this Monday. Some might. But after Rita, they said it took seven weeks to get the power back on.”