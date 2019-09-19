Lake Charles cover band Flashback Band to preform at the SoCo Sports Bar Saturday

This Saturday, Lake Charles cover band Flashback Band will perform at the SoCo Sports Bar starting at 9 p.m.for fans who enjoy a variety of music.
The Flashback Band has performed around Louisiana this past year and is set next to play in New Iberia.
Steven Breaux, who plays the accordion for the Flashback Band, has been with the band for a little over four years and recently spoke to The Daily Iberian about the band, his favorite era of music to play and what to expect when the band takes the stage this weekend.
Talk a little bit about your band.
We have multiple guys that can sing and we do a variety of Cajun, Zydeco, swamp pop, some blues, some old rock and roll and a little bit of country, so we touch on what everybody wants to listen to. And we have a good time and like I said, we play a wide variety of state music and old school as well.
Why do you play the accordion?
I started playing the accordion when I was 3 years old and now I’m 40 so I have a little bit of wetness behind my ears for sure.
How long has the band been together?
This band has been together for a long time. The band’s name has been around Lake Charles and one of the original members started out the band years and years ago but this band, the group we have together now, have been together for about 4 years.
Why is it called the Flashback band?
I’m not exactly sure why he called it that. I guess the flackback of good old music, but I’m not exactly sure.
What are some of the songs your band likes to play?
We like to some old Conway(Twitty), some, man old rock and roll, some Lynyrd Skynyrd and new country, some new country, not too much of it but just mostly a lot of Cajun.
Why mostly Cajun?
It’s what the people demand but we play it by ear, you know we start a gig and we see what the people adjusting to and what they want to hear.
What can people expect this Saturday?
We can expect a great show and with everyone at the SoCo bar hopefully, we can have a great crowd here and just good music.