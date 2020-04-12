As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep across the nation, many are having to rethink their lifestyles in the midst of the spreading disease.
For two New Iberia sisters, the outbreak has had major effects on the careers they hoped to start right out of college.
Twin sisters Taylor Lahasky and Sydney Lahasky, daughters of Bill and Karen Lahasky, were both at the end of their academic careers this spring when the COVID-19 hit Louisiana. With both choosing careers in the medical field, the sisters are a bit nervous but also excited for the careers that lie ahead.
The Lahasky twins had memorable sports careers during their tenure at Catholic High School, notably playing on the school’s state championship volleyball team, state finalist soccer team and state championship softball team in a single school year.
Taylor Lahasky has been in medical school at LSU Health in Shreveport since 2016. The 26-year-old said the medical profession wasn’t her immediate choice, but she eventually was inspired to enter family medicine thanks to community leaders who she looked up to.
“I fell in love with family medicine,” Taylor said. “The first two years you’re just in the classroom and it’s hard to get perspective on the bigger picture, but when I got to the third year and started to see the tentacles it gave me perspective and made it all worth it.”
For her last year, with most of the classwork out of the way, Taylor said the school curriculum allowed her to create her own schedule.
When the COVID-19 situation began to hit the state and nation harder in late March, Taylor said the necessary clinical work was shut down. However, the administration adjusted to the situation and made the needed changes to see the students through the semester.
“They have been really good at making changes as things got more serious. They’ve been really helpful and patient,” she said.
Taylor is now done with her schoolwork, and expects to receive a virtual diploma on Monday in lieu of the graduation ceremony that was cancelled.
Although a large ceremony would have been preferred to celebrate the earning of her diploma, Taylor said it was hard to complain.
“I definitely didn’t see this coming as how my four years of schooling would end, but graduation is a minute thing compared to everything else that’s going on,” she said.
The end of Sydney’s school career is less clear, however.
Whie both ended up in medical fields, Sydney chose to attend the LSU School of Dentistry in New Orleans.
While in her undergraduate years, Sydney said a friend who was pursuing dentistry didn’t want to go to a club meeting alone, and after attending with her friend Sydney became interested in the profession.
“I knew that I wanted to do something in the medical field. I wanted to have a balance of a personal life as well,” Sydney said.
“I had a friend my freshman year of college who was interested in dentistry. There was a society meeting club she didn’t want to go alone, so I went and it just took.”
Most of the coursework in Sydney’s curriculum is patient-based in the clinic. However, the state board for dentistry issued a statement that no nonessential personnel could see patients until April 30.
“We’ve been out a month, and it’s hard to make up at this point,” she said. “We need the requirements and you can’t just go and take a test.”
Sydney also said the school administration is working on the issue, and a postponed graduation later on in the year is one of the options.
Like her sister, Sydney said she was disappointed with the development, but is thinking about the big picture.
“It’s sad that we can’t graduate on time with a big ceremony that’s been canceled or postponed,” Sydney said. “But with everything going on it’s hard to complain when you have people you know who are suffering.”
Graduation is only a minor issue, however, and both sisters are prepared for their futures.
Taylor said she has a residency lined up in Wake Forest, North Carolina, a location she said was her first choice to begin a career in family medicine. Sydney also has a job at a private dentistry practice in Madisonville after she graduates.
Because the pandemic still affects everyone, the twin sisters gave similar responses in how the outbreak has changed the view of their professions.
With the personal contact required in dentistry, Sydney said the virus makes her slightly nervous, but she also knows safety precautions are being taken.
“You’re a foot away from someone’s mouth. It’s very close in that sense,” she said. “But I know with the precautions coming down our protection or PPE (personal protective equipment) might change for a while, but it might be a good thing.”
Taylor, who may be a little closer in the future to COVID-19 victims, said she’s excited about the prospect.
“It’s definitely just nerve-wrecking in general,” Taylor said. “Just automatically changing from a med student to a physician and resident, and then you add the pandemic.
“It won’t be easy but it’s an exciting time to be on the forefront of medicine and kind of on the front lines of this whole thing.”