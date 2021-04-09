Lafayette Science Museum to reopen doors to public Saturday

LAFAYETTE — After a year without any visitors, the Lafayette Science Museum will open its doors Saturday to the public.
One of the first things visitors will see when they enter the museum’s lobby off Jefferson Street is a full-scale wooly mammoth skeleton looming over the space between the entrance and the front desk.
“It’s something that you would have seen here when they were alive,” museum volunteer Michael McBane said. “That’s what is special about it. All of the exhibits that we do we try to base on the region.”
Visitors will also be able to experience “The Changing Earth,” a travelling exhibit that had only opened for a few weeks before the museum closed last year, and a brand-new weather exhibit that was finished after the doors were closed.
“This was a partnership with KATC TV-3,” Museum Director Kevin Krantz said. “It was finished just as we had to shut down, so it has never been opened to the public.”
Because the museum had works in progress at the time the coronavirus pandemic forced the state to enact restrictions and stay-at-home orders, it now has exhibits in place that have not been viewed for its grand re-opening.
“We were lucky in that we had the travelling exhibit here and the weather exhibit completed,” Krantz said.
Around the building other finishing touches were also being put in place. An exhibit on space flight rings the second floor of the museum, while other exhibits were still being moved into place in anticipation of Saturday’s opening.
The museum has seen a tumultuous year. The shuttering of the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic was part of a double whammy. The 15-member staff was reduced to one during the shutdown as well.
That one, Krantz, was able to assemble a team of part-time workers and volunteers to get the doors open again after an more than 55-percent budget cut.
But the museum is still operating. Volunteers continue to catalog fossils and add to the repository, which contains more than 150,000 samples already. The planetarium will also be open, doing four shows on Saturday and three on Sunday.