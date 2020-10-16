A Lafayette juvenile who escaped from the Lafayette Detention Center was apprehended in New Iberia Thursday, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
Rahiem Isadore, 17, reportedly escaped from the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday, according to a prepared statement. He was being held on two separate counts of attempted second degree murder.
Isadore was apprehended by the New Iberia Police Department Thursday, taken back to Lafayette and booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.