The Diocese of Lafayette announced Wednesday afternoon that, due to the continued extreme weather advisories in our area, all Catholic schools in the diocese will remain closed Thursday.
No word was given on the future schedule, although the notice specifying Thursday's closure implies a Friday opening for the schools, should the weather improve.
Diocesan schools in the Teche Area include Catholic High School and St. Edward School in New Iberia, Hanson Memorial and St. John School in Franklin, and Vermilion Catholic School and Mt. Carmel School in Abbeville.