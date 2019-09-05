Louisiana 344 at the Morbihan Bridge in Iberia Parish will be closed to vehicular and marine traffic from 6:30 a.m. Sept. 9 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10, weather permitting.
This closure is necessary to allow crews to perform bridge inspection and repairs. The detour consists of Louisiana 677, Louisiana 31, Louisiana 182 and Louisiana 86.
Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.
The state Department of Transportation and Development appreciates your patience and reminds motorists to please drive with caution be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.