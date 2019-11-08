La. 344 at the Morbihan Bridge in Iberia Parish will be closed to vehicular traffic on Friday, Nov. 15 from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., weather permitting, accordking to a prepared statement from the state Department of Transportation and Development.
The closure is necessary to allow crews to perform bridge repairs, according to the statement.
The detour consists of La. 677, La. 31, La. 182 and La. 86.
Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.
DOTD said it appreciates the public’s patience and reminds drivers to proceed with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.