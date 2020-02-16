FRANKLIN — The Community Action Agency’s Krewe of Head Start rolled through downtown Franklin Saturday afternoon to kick off the Mardi Gras season in St. Mary Parish.
The annual Krewe of Head Start’s recruitment parade serves as a marketing tool for parents who may be looking to place their child in St. Mary Parish’s Head Start program while also serving as a fun way for local Franklin residents to spend their afternoon.
The parade, comprised largely of children in the Head Start program, was filled with beads, throws and candy tossed from the floats and flatbeds which rolled through downtown Franklin.
“It’s good, it’s really a good parade,” onlooker Karen Leleux said at the event. “We come every year and love seeing the children.”
Marching bands, first responder vehicles and residents simply wanting to join in on the fun were all part of the experience. Float riders smiled and waved at the crowd gathered in downtown Franklin. Children attending the event were especially excited to be part of the carnival atmosphere.
“The beads and the candy,” 9-year-old Jasmine Leleux said, when asked about her favorite part of the parade.
Although not including as many floats as the Franklin parade that takes place on Mardi Gras day, the event is a precursor of things to come later on this month when several parades hit the streets across St. Mary Parish and the Teche Area on Fat Tuesday.
Since the early 90s, the Krewe of Head Start Parade has served as St. Mary CAA’s major recruitment tool for Head Start’s pre-school children aged 3 to 5. It also serves as an opportunity for the agency to market other services to potential Head Start families and Individuals.
The parade highlights the early childhood programs in St. Mary Parish offered through the St. Mary Parish Early Childhood Network and the Ready Start Network, which focuses on school readiness for children up to 5 years old.