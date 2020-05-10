Kiwanis, Disch-DeClouet drive-through food distribution set

The Kiwanis Club of New Iberia and the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center are teaming up to hold a drive-through food distribution on May 14.
The “Bags of Hope” event will be a no-contact distribution, according to Kiwanis Club President Cindy Herring.
The challenge facing the two groups is getting enough donations during the current interruption of normal supply chains due to the COVID-19 outbreak and economic slowdown that has come with it.
“We are really having a hard time getting food for the bags,” Herring said Friday. “All of the grocery stores are not receiving their shipments like they normally do, but we are trying. We will give whatever we have.”
The bags of groceries will be distributed at the social service center’s side entrance on Pershing Street. In order to keep the flow of traffic moving, Herring said attendees should approach on Bank Street, heading toward Pershing from the direction of Admiral Doyle Drive, then take a left turn at Pershing to pull up at the Disch-DeClouet side entrance.
Once attendees get to the pick up point, they should pop their trunk open so volunteers can load the groceries into the car. The trunk should be emptied before driving through. Attendees should stay in their vehicles.
The distribution will start Thursday at 9 a.m.