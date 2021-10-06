A Cuddle Cot, an air conditioning unit that allows grieving parents of a stillborn child more time with their infant, was donated by the Kiwanis Club of New Iberia to Iberia Medical Center last week in honor of the late Thomas Allen Cestia. Among those attending the donation ceremony, above, were IMC OB/GYN Dr. Jodie Gwin; IMC nurses Jillian Henry and Ella Gilbert; Beth Forbus with Sarah’s Laughter, a faith-based infertility and child loss support organization; Thomas Allen’s parents, Pam and Tyler Cestia; Kiwanis Club President Cindy Herring and representative Ryan Champagne; Dr. Damien Ryan; and IMC Chief Nursing Officer Sandy Morein.
