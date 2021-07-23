The New Iberia Kiwanis Club’s trivia night took place Friday night at Cyr-Gates Community Center in New Iberia City Park.
Hundreds turned out to the park to take part in the event, which is one of the fundraisers put on by the Kiwanis Club to provide for the many services they put on for Iberia Parish’s youth.
The trivia event was set up with several teams from local business leaders, political candidates, club leaders and those just looking for a night of fun in New Iberia.
Each team was not allowed to use electronic devices as questions were called out from the front of the stage.
The trivia game came with first, second and third place cash prize, making the stakes higher and more entertaining for those that participated.
Helping with coordination of the event was the Berry Queens, who were busy volunteering their services barside and making sure the night went smoothly.
Drinks and food were served at the event, as well as music.