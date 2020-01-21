Vergie Pradia had dreams.
As a girl growing up in Delcambre, she wanted to dance. Not only did she want to dance, she wanted to dance in New York. She wanted to make her mark on Broadway.
That was not to be her path, though.
“When I was old enough to go to school, I couldn’t go to school in Delcambre,” she said. “I had to go to school in Abbeville because my skin is black.”
The resistance to her dreams didn’t come from societal pressure, though.
“I wanted to dance,” Pradia said. “I said, ‘I want to dance in New York.’ My mother said, ‘You can’t do that. You don’t know how hard it is up there.’”
She still dances, as she did during Monday’s Martin Luther King Day Commemoration at the West End Community Center in New Iberia. But she learned a lesson from her mother’s fear of change.
“Don’t let anyone kill your dream,” she said. “My mother didn’t know any better. She wanted me to marry a good man. But I saw what she had. My father was an abuser, especially when he drank the gin. She substituted her dream for mine.”
Pradia was one of many speakers to take the stage to give their version of the message Martin Luther King Jr. brought to society, and how it affected them. In Pradia’s case, the tenet of the “I have a dream” speech — that we all have a dream that should be nurtured and pursued — was brought home when she performed an interpretive dance to express her own coming to accept that her dream was valid.
“We need our young people to dream,” she said. “We need to dream and put the text messaging down. We need to quit playing the video games. If you want to be an engineer, find out what an engineer needs to know. If you want to be a pilot, find out what you need to learn to be a pilot. And if you struggle, someone will see your struggle.”
Other speakers — Zack Mitchell of Word of Faith Fellowship, who delivered the opening prayer, New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt, Iberia Parish President Larry Richard, and other community leaders — echoed the persistence of King’s dream, and the need to cultivate that vision to help our communities grow.
“It’s all about public service,” DeCourt said. “You just have to say, ‘I’m not going to be negative.’ How simple is that?”
DeCourt said he posted a note on social media before he stepped to the lectern asking for others to comment on what King’s lessons meant for them.
“Here’s one, ‘Either we live as brothers, or we perish as fools,’’’ he read, eliciting calls of “Yeah you right” and “Amen!” from the applauding crowd.
“Public service is a blessing, not a right,” DeCourt said. “It is not something you are owed. It is something you have to earn the right to do.”
Richard said that the key to animating King’s vision is found in action.
“We all have a part in what is taking place in our society,” he said. “We can either sit down and say nothing or we can act.”