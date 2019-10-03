King’s Ball set Friday for Spanish Festival

New Iberia will be celebrating its Spanish heritage this weekend in style with the fourth annual Spanish King’s Ball.
Held annually at the Cyr-Gates Community Center, the King’s Ball is put on by La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia, a local organization that presents the Spanish Festival, or El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia, every spring.
Although the organization works hard every year to make a successful and fun event for all, many in the area aren’t even aware of some of the history behind the event or even New Iberia’s Spanish culture.
The Spanish Festival celebrates the founding families, and the festival itself includes a wide range of activities from Spanish bands go genealogy workshops.
The Spanish King’s Ball will reveal the new Spanish King to represent the festival, replacing current king James Viator.
The Spanish King’s Bal takes place Friday at the Cyr-Gates Community Center from 7 to 10 p.m.
The royalty presentation and crowning will begin at 7:30 p.m. There will also be visiting queens representing fairs and festivals from around the state.
Attire for the event is formal or semi-formal, and tickets are $35 per person and includes a live band by The Cast, tapas and a cash bar with sangria, margaritas and beer.
Those interested in purchasing a ticket can visit the Spanish King’s Ball Facebook page.
The festival’s children’s and queen’s pageants are scheduled Saturday at the Cyr-Gates Community Center.
The Children’s Pageant is at 2 p.m. Admission at the door is $5. The Queen’s Pageant is at 6 p.m., with a $10 admission.