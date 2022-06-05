The city of New Iberia celebrated a ribbon cutting Saturday morning with the help of TECHE Project for the completion of the kayak dock off of Duperier Avenue.
Music, food and recreational water vehicles were all on site Saturday following the ribbon cutting, with Bayou Teche enthusiasts ready to celebrate the completion of the dock and park in New Iberia.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the the event was well attended, with several canoes and kayaks docked near the Duperier bridge as part of the event.
“It’s going good, we had a lot of people,” DeCourt said.
The ribbon cutting marks the ending of a years long endeavor by TECHE Project to install kayak docks throughout the Teche Area.
Following the federal designation of the Bayou Teche as a National Water Trail, TECHE Project has been working to secure grants for kayak docks and informational kiosks for each municipality that falls along the Bayou Teche.
Charenton, Franklin, Jeanerette and St. Martinville were among the municipalities that have received kayak docks in recent years.
The city of New Iberia worked to get even more grant funding for the purpose of constructing a pocket park and parking lot in addition to the kayak park.
The TECHE Project is a nonprofit organization charged with promoting and maintaining the Bayou Teche. The group holds events throughout the year to promote the bayou, which is the only waterway in Louisiana to be recognized as a National Water Trail.
The city of New Iberia is looking to add even more marine infrastructure to the Bayou Teche, including a marina near the New Iberia Civic Center as well as a boating sanitation system and additional boat slips that will attract more boaters to the Bayou Teche.
Apart from the dock, an informational kiosk that depicts a unique design displaying the geographic and cultural uniqueness of New Iberia was also placed in the new pocket park.
The kiosk is of a similar design as other TECHE Project installations and can be used by kayakers looking to see more information about the area.