The Family Service Division of the District Attorney’s Office, 16th Judicial District, hosted an Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday for its new Juvenile Assessment and Service Center (JASC).
According to a prepared statement, elected officials, staff of major child serving agencies, court staff, community service providers, and members of the community were in attendance.
The ribbon was cut by M. Bofill Duhẻ, District Attorney, 16th Judicial District.
The Juvenile Assessment and Service Center provides a rapid, evidence-based response to area juveniles charged with status and delinquency offenses.
Through the JASC, citations on youth are received from law enforcement partners within three days of a youth’s arrest. Staff of the JASC contact guardians to explain the JASC process and set up an appointment with the youth and guardian, if the guardian agrees to allow their child to participate in the voluntary process.
Parents can also refer a child to the JASC if their child is displaying ungovernable behavior.
Youth participating in the JASC process are assessed and based on assessed risks and needs and the youth’s offense, a plan is developed consisting of targeted services and interventions, community service, specialized classes and restitution.
JASC case managers monitor and support the youth throughout the intervention process. This assessment and intervention process is important because assessments often reveal that youth who have offended have undiagnosed mental health issues, substance use problems, unresolved trauma as well as other problems.
These risk factors, if left unaddressed, could result in future re-offending.
Through a partnership with the judiciary, the assistant district attorneys, and the city prosecutors, youth and families that cooperate and complete all conditions of the JASC plan receive reductions in charges or fewer conditions at disposition.
In the case of first-time juvenile offenders with misdemeanor charges, charges are often dismissed if the youth and family follow through with all conditions.
"The implementation of a Juvenile Assessment and Service Center into Iberia Parish will not only benefit juveniles and families in our community but also our community as a whole," according to the statement.