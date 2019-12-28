ST. MARTINVILLE — A St. Martinville teen was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with attempted murder in a shooting incident that sent a man to a local hospital after being shot in the leg Friday.
According to a St. Martinville Police Department spokesman, the juvenile was arrested around 3 a.m. on Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Because the suspect is a minor, no identification or photo is being released.
The arrest came after a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. SMPD dispatchers received a
call from the father of the victim just before 4 p.m. Friday. The man told dispatchers that his son had been shot in the leg.
When officers arrived, they learned the victim had driven himself to a residence on Governor Mouton Street. After officers determined the victim had been shot, he was sent to Lafayette General Medical Center for treatment.
Officers later inspected a white pickup truck which was believed to be targeted in the incident. Officers found three single gunshot holes on the tailgate of the truck and a single gunshot hole on the back window. Investigators determined that the bullet traveled through the truck and struck the front windshield.
Investigators said the victim was shot while riding in the truck after an argument between two parties occurred in the 300 block of LaSalle Street, precipitating the shooting incident.
The suspect was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail early Saturday morning.