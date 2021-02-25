The State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested a 12-year-old Jeanerette girl for setting a fire in her school’s bathroom while classes were underway Tuesday.
The juvenile was charged with one count of aggravated arson.
According to the State Fire Marshal, the Jeanerette Fire Department requested assistance at 9 a.m. Tuesday regarding a fire at St. Charles Elementary.
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said the fire was confined to a bathroom of the school and thorough safety procedures have taken place since.
The OFM said the fire was determined to have been intentionally set after a review of school surveillance video.
In an interview with deputies, the girl admitted to setting the fire with a lighter she had in her possession, but how she accessed the lighter is still under investigation.