New Iberia is ramping up this year’s Juneteenth celebration with a parade to take place Saturday down Main Street at 11 a.m.
The event is being put on by the Garon Paul Lewis Atkinson Foundation in collaboration with the city of New Iberia.
Tyra McWhorter with the foundation said the parade, being put on in commemoration of the Juneteenth holiday, will start at Torrido Village on Main Street and head all the way down to Jefferson Street.
“This is the first year we’re doing it,” McWhorter said. “After the parade we are going to have a festival at the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion.”
The festival will include music, food and other goodies for those attending the event.
Known to some as the country’s “second Independence Day,” Juneteenth celebrates the freedom of enslaved people in the United States at the end of the Civil War. The holiday has been celebrated by African American communities across the country for more than 150 years.
Juneteenth became the newest federal holiday last year. Louisiana followed suit shortly after by making it a state holiday as well.
Another Juneteenth celebration at the Sliman Theater will be held on June 16 featuring retired educator and journalist Elaine Campbell.
The event is sponsored by Neighborhood Watch and the Iberia Parish Chapter of the NAACP and will be held at 6 p.m. The theme for the event is “Celebrating Our Past, Moving into the Future.”
The community is invited to attend and participate in the special event. Refreshments will be served.