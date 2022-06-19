New Iberia’s inaugural Juneteenth Parade rolled through downtown Saturday afternoon with event-goers turning out to Main Street to celebrate the holiday’s state and federal designation for the first time.
Dozens of vehicles and even a few trailers paraded through Main Street as part of the event, with dance schools, law enforcement and fire trucks all participating in the first ever Juneteenth parade in the city.
Juneteenth, or the Juneteenth National Independence Day, is a holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
Originating in Galveston, Texas, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since 1866. The day was recognized as a federal holiday last year when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
The state of Louisiana also recognized Juneteenth shortly after the federal designation, as well as Iberia Parish and the city of New Iberia.
The parade was put on by the Garon Paul Lewis Atchinson Foundation, an organization that was put on following the death of the New Iberia teenager in 2019. Since its inception, the foundation has dedicated itself to the problem of youth violence in New Iberia and has even revitalized New Iberia’s teen court program.
Garon’s father, Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis rode at the front of the parade and was quickly followed by several other vehicles showing Garon’s face as part of the Juneteenth event.
Following the parade, a festival was held at Bouligny Plaza with food and music for those participating to continue the festivities following the parade.