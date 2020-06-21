JEANERETTE — A small crowd gathered Friday afternoon to mark the Juneteenth celebration and to serve as the kickoff event for a three-day tent revival at the King Joseph Recreation Center.
The Rev. Wilfred Johnson served as the emcee, ushering a group of other ministers, singers and speakers to take the mic before an encouraging crowd. One of the speakers, the Rev. Daniel Holmes of Star Temple Baptist Missionary Church in New Iberia, had a message specifically for those listening on Juneteenth. The holiday is celebrated to mark the day the last enslaved African-Americans received word that the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed, declaring an end to slavery in the United States.
“People who have been enslaved have run to the courts,” Holmes said. “But the statute of limitations is over, as slaves. I’m encouraging young people to go back to school and get the necessary tools to validate freedom. I’m saying that just saying we’re free is not enough.”
Day two of the event was a family fun day, with children and families spending the day out at the baseball field of the King Joseph Recreation Center.
Fun jumps, horses and food were all part of the fun Saturday. Several DJ’s provided musical entertainment.
Iberia Parish District 12 Councilwoman Lady Fontenette Brown, a co-organizer of the event, said the idea was to provide a family-friendly event for local residents.
“It’s going really well, we wanted to honor Juneteenth and have a nice family event,” Brown said.
A tent revival was held later Saturday with Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church pastor the Rev. Allen Randle speaking.
The three-day event, sponsored by the Iberia Black Christian Ministerial Federation and A New Chapter PUSH, will wrap up Sunday evening with Pastor Zack Mitchell of the Word of Hope World Outreach Church in New Iberia delivering the message.