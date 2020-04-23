Jump in cases and deaths in parish since Monday

It’s been a hard week for Iberia Parish in terms of the increase of COVID-19 cases in the parish, with a significant jump in the number of cases and deaths over the past four days likely related to reports of cases at a local nursing home.
As the Teche Area continues to see additional cases COVID-19 and parish, state and national leaders continue to deal with the medical and economic effects of the pandemic, the parish saw the reported number of cases reach 228 by Thursday evening, 34 more than the number that was reported Monday.
KLFY reported Thursday that Nexion Health told them 39 residents had tested positive for the virus at New Iberia Manor South, including four deaths. There were also 12 staff members who have tested positive, according to the news station. Efforts to reach Nexion Health spokesmen before deadline Thursday were unsuccessful.
The number of deaths in the parish rose to 12, up from the nine recorded Monday. The Louisiana Department of Health recorded an extra death each day in the parish.
There also were more tests conducted in the parish between Wednesday and Thursday. According to the LDH, 485 of those were commercial tests and 196 were tests conducted by the state.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of state and commercial tests conducted significantly increased over the course of the week. By the end of Thursday, there were 654 total tests conducted in the parish, 43 more than the 611 tests that had been recorded by Monday.
The parish had also recorded 18 deaths in the parish so far, and 168 cases of COVID-19.
Between Monday and Thursday, there were six more deaths in St. Mary Parish and an increase of 10 cases.
St. Martin Parish experienced no COVID-19 related deaths during that timeframe, according to the LDH. The number of deaths in St. Martin has stayed at 13 during the course of the week.
Thursday showed that 210 cases of COVID-19 were recognized in St. Martin Parish, 17 more than what was recorded Monday.
There have been 698 total tests taken in St. Martin Parish.
The number of cases statewide reached 25,739 Thursday, and 1,540 deaths. There were 1,727 reported patients hospitalized for COVID-19 related symptoms and 6,779 tests completed.
African-Americans still remain hardest hit among all races in Louisiana with 56.25percent of reported cases among African-Americans. Reported cases among whites accounts for 34.34 percent of the state total.
Hypertension is the largest underlying condition among those stricken with the novel coronavirus, with 56.15 percent of Louisiana cases of the virus also suffering from hypertension. 34.73 percent of those diagnosed with the virus suffer from diabetes, 20.11 percent suffer from chronic kidney disease, 19.72 percent are fighting obesity and 118.56 percent have cardiac disease as an underlying condition.
Nationally, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 877,503, an increase of 28,786 cases from Wednesday. The national death toll from the virus climbed to near 50,000, reaching 49,729 on Thursday, an increase of 2,070 from Wednesday.
The U.S. accounts for more cases and deaths than any other country’s reported totals, with Spain second in reported cases (213,024) and Italy second in death total at 25,549. Spain was third in deaths at 22,157 and Italy was third in cases at 189,973. China, where the virus originated, reports 82,798 total cases and 4,632 deaths.
Some 2,711,913 COVID-19 cases are reported worldwide with 190,188 total deaths.