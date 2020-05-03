July graduation set for parish seniors

Ceremonies for graduating seniors in Iberia Parish are still in the works, according to the Iberia Parish School DIstrict.
The district has released a tentative schedule for graduations during the week of July 13 through 17, with more details and information forthcoming as state and local governments provide guidance for gatherings in the coming months.
“Iberia Parish understands that graduation ceremonies are an important culmination to a student’s work during the last four years,” according to the district’s website. “The district is committed to providing this opportunity for our students. We are currently exploring options to provide a recognition and celebration of our students’ hard work.”
For 2020 seniors completing the FAFSA, or the free application for federal student aid, is not a graduation requirement, but students who do not complete the FAFSA must complete a hardship waiver. All students who will be attending a post-secondary institution should complete the FAFSA, however. The FAFSA is required in order to be eligible for TOPS or any other financial assistance.
Industry based credentials for seniors graduating on the Jumpstart pathway have been waived as a requirement for graduation, and passing the LEAP test is also no longer a requirement for seniors.
In terms of senior course credit, the district says that high school students completed more than 50 percent of full credit coursework by the close of schools on March 16. As a result, the district will determine course proficiency and award Carnegie units based on the minimum attainment of one quality point earned by averaging the first and second grading period of the spring semester.
Seniors who are failing courses will have the chance to earn the quality points required for the credit to graduate.
Seniors who are taking Edgenuity online courses should still be taking those courses, and the district is actively seeking a process to begin allowing students to take tests from home in a proctored environment.
The IPSD plans to post the calculated final course average on student transcripts, although students can opt to have a pass/fail grade to be recorded on their official transcript by contacting their counselor.
For students with additional questions, the IPSD has set up a list of frequently asked questions that can be viewed at iberiaschools.org.