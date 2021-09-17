Judges visit classrooms as part of statewide educational effort

16th JDC Judge Roger Hamilton, second from left, and his law clerk Markel Perkins, center with red tie, visited a West St. Mary High School civics class Tuesday as part of the Louisiana State Supreme Court’s ‘Judges in the Classroom/Students in the Courtroom’ program.
Judges across Louisiana will be using today to help educate high schoolers and adults alike on how our system of justice and, consequently, our system of government work.
As part of Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimers’ “Judges in the Classroom/Students in the Courtroom” initiative, members of the judiciary will be making a special effort to use Constitution Day, Sept. 17, to spread knowledge in their communities.
“As a former teacher, I believe judges who teach are a valuable resource,” Weimer said. “Earlier this year I shared with the judiciary that I am convinced that more time spent in classrooms, demystifying for inquisitive young minds how cases are decided, might result in less time spent in the courtroom, to the benefit of all of society.”
In the Teche Area, 16th Judicial District Court Judge Roger Hamilton got a head start on the effort, teaching West St. Mary High students in Brittany Bourgeois’ civics class Tuesday along with Markel Perkins, his law clerk.
“It’s a good way to give back,” Hamilton said.
Weimer has also partnered with the Louisiana Commission on Civic Education and the Louisiana Judicial Council to help support the effort.
I have implored judges throughout the state of Louisiana to spend time in the schools in their
districts and invite students to spend time in their courtrooms,” Weimer said. “The students will benefit from the judges’ shared knowledge and I believe the judges will discover, just as I have, how personally rewarding this experience can truly be.”