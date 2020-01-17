Judge imposes maximum sentence for beating of 14-month-old

A man was sentenced to 40 years at hard labor in the 16th Judicial District Court on a second degree cruelty to a juvenile charge.
According to a statement from the 16th JDC District Attorney’s Office, Orien Ambrose Landry Jr., 39, was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 15.
On Nov. 4, 2015, the 14-month-old victim was in Landry’s care at his residence when the child sustained massive brain, skull and eye injuries. The infant was helicoptered to Lafayette General Medical Center for immediate brain surgery.
At the sentencing, multiple medical experts presented evidence that the life-threatening injuries the juvenile victim sustained were not accidental and resulted in systemic, life-altering and permanent damage.
In imposing the maximum sentence, Judge Vincent Borne found that the crime was among the worst type offenses committed by one of the worst offenders. Because the conviction was Landry’s third felony crime of violence, he will not be eligible for good time or parole.
Assistant District Attorneys Craig Colwart and Janet Perrodin prosecuted the case.