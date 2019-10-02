Judge clarifies sentencing requirements for Thibodeaux

A 16th Judicial Court judge clarified his sentencing requirements for former Iberia Parish Clerk of Court Michael Thibodeaux in a short but direct motions hearing Tuesday afternoon.
The hearing was set to hear two prosecution motions, one arguing the surety of the bond Thibodeaux was required to provide as part of his probation and the other to clarify the restitution requirements 16th Judicial District Judge Lewis Pitman placed during Thibodeaux’s sentencing.
Pitman began by stating that Thibodeaux had 10 days in which to restructure his bond to meet legal requirements. According to the motion, the $50,000 bond is secured with funds held in Thibodeaux’s individual retirement account. Although the account holds more than enough cash to cover the bond, the motion claims there are no liens against the account balance to insure that the $50,000 would not be moved or otherwise encumbered or spent.
He then bluntly clarified his statement at sentencing regarding the cap he placed on the cost of a forensic audit of the Clerk of Court’s Office accounts to determine what monies may have been missing.
Thibodeaux was convicted in May on 14 felony counts based on the financial operation of the Clerk of Court’s Office.
Pitman had ordered that a forensic accountant be hired, at Thibodeaux’s expense, to evaluate the records of nearly $1 million in funds that had been “swept” from a fiduciary account for future court costs into the Clerk of Court’s operating account. Pitman set the $50,000 cap on that portion of the sentence.
In doing so, Pitman also disregarded the prosecution’s recommendation that Thibodeaux be ordered to pay $200,000 for the audit, with no cap on possible restitution.
“The state is confused, so let me make it clear what I stated at sentencing,” Pitman said. “With regard to providing reimbursement, the services of a CPA or auditor will be required to determine what, if any, monies need to be reimbursed. The cost of services for that auditor or CPA are capped at $50,000.”
Pitman also said that when the report is finished, Thibodeaux and his attorney will be able to review it and comment if needed.
Thibodeaux is currently on bond pending appeal. Pitman sentenced him to 30 months in jail on July 30 on seven counts of malfeasance in office, but suspended any additional jail time on racketeering, theft, perjury and filing false public records counts.