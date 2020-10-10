Please give a brief description of your professional background and volunteer experience.
A: Before retiring in 2017, I was the Director of Help Operations at Chick-fil-A Inc. I was a member of the IT Leadership Team, Diversity Committee and the Visionary/Insights Team. During my tenure with Chick-fil-A, I was selected to be Dan Cathy’s mentee for a year and was sent to executive education at Darden University. Before joining Chick-fil-A, I was a small business owner, where I employed a staff of 15 people. I was also the Director of Information Technology for one of the largest law firms in the Southeast, Kilpatrick Stockton.
My volunteer activities included working with Junior Achievement, the United Way, the Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, the Atlanta Food Bank and the Civil and Human Rights Museum. I also managed a girl’s softball program and coached a t-ball team.
Q: Why did you decide to run for City Council?
A: I decided to run for City Council because I love this city, and I believe it can benefit from having leaders with new ideas and innovative solutions to help solve the city’s problems — leaders who care about the residents and are accountable to them. A quick ride through District 5 shows how little investment has been made in the neighborhoods outside of Main Street. There are boarded-up homes and businesses, overgrown yards and roads in disrepair throughout the district. The people of New Iberia deserve more programs for our youth, public transportation, and good-paying jobs for our residents. We should be investing in technology that could improve the quality of services and life for our residents.
All these things and more have made me want to come out of retirement and use my skills to serve my community.
Q: What will be your focus as a city council member for the next term?
A: There are many areas of the city and District 5 that need attention. If I am elected, I want to develop city-wide programs for our youth through the Parks and Recreation Department. I also plan to provide focused attention to the boarded-up homes and vacant properties in District 5. I want to help drive economic development to this city, so I plan to reach out to investors looking for opportunities to invest in small businesses and revitalization projects. I also want to help more residents become homeowners. I would welcome the opportunity to help the city identify places where we could use technology to improve its services and perhaps identify some public/private partnerships to help finance infrastructure projects.
Q: Where would you like to see the city improved and how would you do that?
A: As I mentioned before, there are many areas where we can make improvements in our city. However, If I had to prioritize my list, I would improve the infrastructure and provide more recreational activities for our youth.
Our infrastructure needs a lot of attention. We have serious drainage issues in certain parts of the city, roads in need of repair, a lack of public transportation and sidewalks throughout the city and we need better lighting in specific neighborhoods. To make many of these required changes, I would recommend the city leaders look to public/private partnerships. These partnerships could provide investments that could help create jobs, attract businesses, and provide opportunities for struggling communities and protect our residents from natural disasters.
Besides infrastructure projects, I would also invest in programs for our young people. It has been proven that recreational programs through parks and recreation departments help reduce the number of children entering juvenile centers and improves their educational performance. I would also invest in training programs for our young adults. Not every child
will qualify for college; however, they can learn a skill. I would work with the mayor and other council members to find ways to provide these opportunities to our city’s young people.
Q: Where do you see the seeing moving forward and how would you like to add to that?
A: Without having access to the city’s master plan, it is hard to know where the city is headed or what the city wants to be for its residents and the state in the future. I hear a lot of talk about the city being a tourist destination for others, and that’s fine, but that should not be our only goal. We need to attract economic development to the city, so our residents have an opportunity to make a decent living, buy a home, and provide for their families. To do that, we must be more forward-thinking, and we need to develop a more innovative playbook to find solutions to our problems.