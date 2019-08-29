Joe LeBlanc running for Iberia Parish Sheriff

Former Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputy and local businessman Joe LeBlanc has announced his candidacy for Iberia Parish Sheriff.
LeBlanc and his wife Mary live in an Iberia Parish home they built 19 years ago.
“No we are not moving after I am elected Sheriff because we love our neighborhood, friends and families,” LeBlanc said. “We attend church every Sunday because it makes us feel good to worship our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and check on our church family’s well being every week.”
LeBlanc said he will respect, protect and serve the people of the parish if elected.
He has volunteered his electrical business service to organizations like the Iberia Parish Council on Aging, Safety Net for Abused Persons, Iberia Habitat for Humanity, United Way, St. Francis Diner, senior citizens and many local churches for approximately 34 years, he said.
LeBlanc said his experience in law enforcement under Sheriff Romo Romero consisted of working his way through the ranks of criminal and narcotic investigations.
He added he was an agent for the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Drug Task Force and an agent for the Blue Lightning Drug Task Force with U.S. Customs. LeBlanc trained in forensic artistry/criminal composites and was also an agent for the 16th Judicial Tri-Parish Drug Task Force under Phil Haney.
LeBlanc graduated fourth in his class at USL’s A.L.E.T.A 54th Basic Law Enforcement Academy in 1988 and was awarded a Maglite flashlight engraved with the words “Hardest Worker,” he said. LeBlanc said he has experience in law enforcement and business, and has owned and operated an electrical business for more than 40 years.
LeBlanc has coached Iberia youth baseball for more than 20 years and was chief counselor of
Explorer Post 582 for seven years. The group was made up of boys and girls ages 14 to 21 who learned the ins and outs of being a respected young individual because of hard work and determination, he said. LeBlanc said the Explorer Post Scouts took the Presidential Citation Award in Law-Enforcement for five years straight at the Scout-a-Rama.
“I am very concerned about the youth and elderly because drug dealers will destroy our youth and scam artists will destroy our senior citizen’s livelihood,” LeBlanc said.
“I am dedicated to serving you as your next sheriff because I care enough to make the changes in day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s department that are so desperately needed. The police brutality that many of you hear about will not be tolerated.”