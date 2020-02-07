Job fair set Tuesday in Lafayette to fill 160 new Louisiana jobs

LAFAYETTE — Global technology firm GCI will conduct a job fair Tuesday in Lafayette to fill 160 professional positions for the company’s Louisiana operations, according to a prepared statement.
The job fair will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Research Park at 538 Cajundome Blvd.
CGI operates a major IT delivery system at the location
According to the statement, CGI is seeing both entry level and experienced IT professionals. Among the roles to be filled are business analyst and reporting, database engineer, DevOps engineer, software engineer, operations support roles and developers and architects for multiple languages and platforms.
CGI seeks more than 70 new college recruits available for employment by the summer. Soon-to-graduate college students and recent college graduates are encouraged to attend.
More than 80 additional professionals are being sought for technology positions that are currently open as well as cybersecurity positions that will be filled later this year.
Those interested may apply in person, and may submit resumes and pre-register at CGICareerFair2020.eventbrite.com. The event is open to the public and includes opportunities to learn about the company and speak to CGI representatives.
Interviews will take place on-site for qualified candidates. Attendees are asked todress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.
CGI announced a significant expansion of its Lafayette-based U.S. Delivery Center in June 2018 and the creation of 400 new direct jobs. That would bring the total company employment in Louisiana to 800.
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, according to the statement.