For the first time in three decades, one of New iberia’s most prominent veterans will be sporting a new look, thanks to some local businesses and local veteran groups.
The old faded blue paint, oxidized and spotted with rust, on the F-9 Cougar jet fighter on display in front of the Veterans Memorial Building in City Park is gone. Instead, the fighter now looks much as it did in its heyday, with a dark blue paint job and fresh markings that will hopefully keep it looking sharp for years to come.
“I know it has been 30 years since it was painted, because I was here,” said AVEX Senior Production Manager Kris Hebert. “It was due for some new paint.”
Hebert and AVEX President Raymond Bernard were on hand Thursday, along with Kenny Loyd of Iberia Rental and Iberia Parish President Larry Richard, to look over the work in advance of Saturday’s Fourth of July holiday.
“We had the paint available from other jobs, and Kenny was able to get us the lifts so we could get the high areas,” Bernard said. “We did the job a little at a time, as we could, until the rain came in for two weeks. But we were able to finish it after that.”
After AVEX agreed to get the job done, Bernard said the veterans asked if the company could make sure the plane did not get into the same rough shape it was in earlier this year.
“They asked if we could do something every year to maintain it,” Bernard said. “I told them, ‘We have our slow season in December,’ so we’ll try to pressure wash it and touch it up as we can.”
The Cougar is actually on loan to the Veterans Memorial from the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida. Bernard said that before any painting could be done, his company jhad to certify that it would be painted to military specifications and that the markings would not be altered.
“It was a lot more involved than I expected,” Bernard said.
The Grumman F-9 Cougar was one of the first American jet fighters, replacing the F-9 Panther in 1952. The jet remained in active service with the U.S. Navy until 1974.