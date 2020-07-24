Jefferson Terrace originally named Peebles Avenue

Jefferson Terrace Boulevard is a unique road in the Teche Area, as it connects two cities.
Located in New Iberia, Jefferson Terrace Boulevard starts at Main Street then ends in the community of Lydia by way of Weeks Island Road.
At 7.7 miles long, Jefferson Terrace Boulevard originally had two names: first, after actor Joseph Jefferson who at one time owned property in the area. Before being named Jefferson Terrace Boulevard, it was called Peebles Avenue, named after Dudley Peebles.
Also known as La. 83, the route essentially forms a loop off of the U.S. Highway 90. It dips southward from New Iberia, the seat of Iberia Parish, through the community of Lydia and crosses Weeks Island, a salt dome located within the wetlands along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.
Jefferson in Iberia Parish
In Iberia Parish, the name Jefferson has a great deal of history behind it.
Joseph Jefferson was the third actor of this name in a family of actors and managers, and one of the most famous of all 19th century American comedians. Jefferson was particularly well known for his adaptation and portrayal of Rip Van Winkle on the stage, reprising the role in several silent film adaptations. After 1865, he created no other major role and toured with this play for decades.
In 1869 Jefferson bought a place called Orange Island in New Iberia. There he built a large home. The site is on a peninsula on Lake Peigneur — the peninsula became known as Jefferson Island in his honor.
Gaining Peebles Avenue
Like Jefferson, Dudley Peebles too was known in parts of New Iberia and the surrounding areas. Peebles Avenue originally belonged to Cordelia Lewis, the heir to the Miller Estate, owned by Myra Clark Gaines before being transferred to Lewis.
One of the streets, which was Peebles Avenue that was 20 arpents deep was sold to Dudey Peebles and later to C.C Weeks.