Jefferson Island Road named for ‘Rip Van Winkle’ actor

Stretching for miles on end, Jefferson Island Road in New Iberia has a rich history on its street.
At over 10 miles long, Jefferson Island Road starts at the end of Hopkins Street and stretches all the way to the end of Bob Acres Road in Delcambre.
Named after actor Joseph Jefferson, who at one time owned property in the area, Jefferson Island Road also shares its name with Jefferson Terrace in New Iberia.
Jefferson Island Road is one of the main roads in New Iberia, connecting New Iberia to Delcambre, and travel to both Broussard and Lafayette.
Jefferson in Iberia
In Iberia Parish, the name Jefferson, the original name of Jefferson Terrace Boulevard, has a great deal of history behind it.
Jefferson was the third actor of this name in a family of actors and managers, and one of the most famous of all 19th century American comedians. Jefferson was particularly well known for his adaptation and portrayal of Rip Van Winkle on the stage, reprising the role in several silent film adaptations. After 1865, he created no other major role and toured with this play for decades.
In 1869 Jefferson bought a place called Orange Island in New Iberia. There he built a large home. The site is on a peninsula on Lake Peigneur — the peninsula became known as Jefferson Island in his honor.
A long, winding road
While you travel on Jefferson Island Road, you may take a miniature or two to see all of the sights along the way.
As you drive, you look to your left and you see Westgate High School and Sugarland Elementary. And as you get further along the road, Landry’s Cajun, Seafood & Steakhouse, one of New Iberia’s most famous restaurants sits on the corner. And as you drive further, you’ll find yourself in the heart of New Iberia.
Looking for a copy of The Daily Iberian?
Among the locations to pick up a copy of The Daily Iberian when traveling down Jefferson Island Road are the Dollar General and the Corner Express on La. 14 in Delcambre.