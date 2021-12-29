Shea Simmons, the brother of Lindy, Christopher and Kamryn Simmon, speaks to the crowd about his siblings, who died when a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-49 struck the SUV carrying the siblings and their mother, who remains hospitalized following the wreck this month.
Prayers, thoughts, Bible verses and memories are written on a poster displayed at a candlelight vigil in honor of siblings Lindy, Christopher and Kamryn Simmons held Monday evening in Jeanerette. Family, friends and others attended the event.
Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. speaks during a vigil Monday about the accident that took the lives of Jeanerette siblings Lindy, Christopher and Kamryn Simmons.
People pray during a vigil for for the three Jeanerette siblings who died during a wreck earlier this month on I-49.
People pause in front of a memorial stand set up for Lindy, Christopher and Kamryn Simmons at a vigil Monday for the three Jeanerette siblings who died in a wreck earlier this month.
JEANERETTE — Friends, family and local officials headed to downtown Jeanerette Monday night for a vigil in memory of three young residents who tragically lost their lives in a car wreck two weeks earlier.
The candlelight vigil, held beneath the pavilion on Main Street, was for Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Simmons, three siblings who died on Dec. 17.
The event was put on with help from A New Chapter PUSH. Various religious leaders and public servants in Jeanerette were present to give comfort to those struggling as a result of the incident.
The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. near La. 29 when a vehicle driving the wrong way down I-49 crashed into the SUV the Simmons family was riding in. Dawn Simmons, the mother of the three, was driving the vehicle and is still recovering in the hospital. John Lundy of Dallas, Georgia, who was driving the vehicle the wrong way, was also killed in the crash.
Shea Simmons, the brother of Christopher (17), Kamryn (15) and Lindy (20), gave an emotional speech at the vigil Monday describing what the crash has been like for the family, which is struggling to deal with the tragedy.
“If I don’t cry, I’m literally out of tears,” Simmons said. “Thank you guys so much for the support and love you’ve given us, that’s what’s really gotten me through this.”
Simmons described his siblings as innocent kids who were thoughtful, intelligent and loving.
“It’s something we won’t ever understand, but we absolutely know where they are at,” he said.
The family has been going through an understandably difficult time, but the enormous amount of public support that has been given to them has been a consolation, and Shea Simmons said he was thankful for those who came out to pay their respects as well as those who have responded nationally to the tragedy that happened just a few days before Christmas.
“It’s tough,” Simmons said. “Keep my mom and dad in your prayers. Keep the ones you love close, because you never know.”
Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr., who was present at the vigil, gave his condolences to the family and also mentioned another death in Jeanerette that happened last week when a 7-year-old was accidentally shot on Main Street.
“I’m just asking for prayers from that family also,” Bourgeois said. “We need to continue to be resilient and stay strong for our community.”