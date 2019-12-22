Jeanerette under boil water advisory

From staff reports
JEANERETTE — The city of Jeanerette has issued a boil advisory after the town’s water system began experiencing problems with the water supply system Saturday.
According to a prepared statement, a loss of water pressure system wide was responsible for water of questionable microbiological quality.
The boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by city officials.
It is recommended all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.
To do so, boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
The Jeanerette Water System will rescind the Boil Advisory upon notification from the state Department of Health and Hospitals — Office of Public Health that samples collected from the water supply system have shown the water to be safe to consume.