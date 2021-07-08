JEANERETTE – The city of Jeanerette has issued a boil advisory following problems with its water supply system and system wide loss of pressure.
The advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.
Water can be disinfected by boiling it for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.
The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.
The Jeanerette Water System will rescind the boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from the water supply system have shown the water to be safe.