JEANERETTE – The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen will vote to roll forward the city’s millage rates at Monday’s regular meeting.
The board will hold a public hearing and vote to adopt the millage rates for the new fiscal year.
The board will also hear from several guests, including Rene Stansbury from the Healthy Iberia Coalition who will speak about the little pantry project.
Purvis Morrison from M&M Associates will speak about current legislative activity in state government, and the board will also receive an update on the Head Start Program at the site of the former Jeanerette Elementary building.
The meeting takes place 6:30 p.m. Monday at Jeanerette City Hall.