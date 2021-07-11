Jeanerette to move on adjudicated properties

JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen will vote to adopt an ordinance declaring full ownership of some adjudicated properties within the city at Monday’s meeting.
The ordinance comes after Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. has made efforts to tackle Jeanerette’s blighted property situation.
“It’s not a stranger to any of us,” Bourgeois said at last month’s meeting. “We have to formulate a plan to get moving forward in addressing our blighted conditions here in Jeanerette.”
Bourgeois said there were some areas in the city that looked like a possible “war zone” where local residents began to tear down or demolish a property but stopped. In other cases, some residents have just allowed their properties to deteriorate.
The city is looking to neighbors like the city of New Iberia, who have been aggressively tackling its own blighted property problem through property standards hearings with property owners and demolitions.
If approved, the ordinance on the agenda would give Jeanerette government control of blighted properties in the town, which could set the stage for eventual demolition or some other means of repairing the problem.
In other business, the board will vote to authorize the awarding of the sewer system rehabilitation pump station project to Southern Constructors in the amount of $155,000. The authorization is contingent on the Office of Facility Planning and Construction’s approval.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Jeanerette Town Hall.