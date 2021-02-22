JEANERETTE – The city of Jeanerette will be having its very own Black History Month event this week to honor the history of black people within the municipality.
The event, which is set to take place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at King Joseph Recreation Center, is slated to honor those who contribute to the history of black people in the city of Jeanerette.
The event is taking place in conjunction with Jeanerette United, the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce, the Jeanerette Youth Athletic Association and A New Chapter PUSH.
Organizer and vice-president for the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce Rev. Wilfred Johnson said the hopes to honor living people in Jeanerette who has done extraordinary work in the area.
“We want to honor living people who have contributed to the history of Jeanerette and are from Jeanerette, with the exception of Parish President Larry Richard who will also be honored,” Johnson said.
Other honorees will include the first black mayor of Jeanerette James “TK” Alexander, and Johnson said he hopes most of the program will be conducted by Jeanerette youth.
“It’s to honor the so-called living legends of Jeanerette,” Chamber President Terri Thompson said.
The event is family-friendly, and safety regulations like social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced.
Johnson said the program is the first of many that will be taking place in Jeanerette this year to be spearheaded by the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce. The organization is planning for youth summer activities like baseball and volleyball at King Joseph as well.