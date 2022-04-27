The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen will get their say on the 2023 fiscal budget during a special meeting today.
The special meeting was scheduled during the board’s regular meeting on April 11, when the board was set to introduce the budget for publication.
During that discussion, several board members asked for a separate meeting where the board could get a better understanding of each section of the budget before it was adopted so that any concerns could be addressed.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said he didn’t oppose the idea, as long as the adoption of the budget will happen before the June 30 deadline.
Alderman Clarence Clark said on Monday that he expects the board to focus on several areas of the budget, including the rate of pay for city employees.
“We’re trying to make the minimum pay for all employees at $10, currently it’s at $8,” Clark said.
Looking at the possibility of projects that Jeanerette finally has available funding for will also be another likely topic of discussion during the special meeting as well, Clark said.
Clark said he would also like to see police department resources discussed during the meeting as well.
Alderman Louis Lancon said during the April 11 meeting that having a better understanding of the budget as a whole will be another benefit of the special meeting.
“It’s not just about disagreement, it’s so everybody understands,” he said. “We should all know what each line item is for the budget.”
The City of Jeanerette is more than a year out of a fiscal administration ordered by the state. Fiscal administrator David Greer spent several months getting the accounting and finances of the city in order following the City of Jeanerette’s inability to conduct an audit for three years in a row.
Since his election as mayor, Bourgeois and the board have successfully been able to conduct audits, and have had relatively normal findings each time.
The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. today at Jeanerette City Hall.