JEANERETTE- Jeanerette will be holding its first ever Pride Ride Sunday in support of the LGBTQ community.
The event, which will take place 5 p.m. Sunday on Jeanerette’s Main Street, is celebrated each year in the month of June across the nation to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. Celebrations include Pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops, symposiums and concerts. According to a prepared statement, LGBTQ Pride Moth events attract millions of participants around the world.
Memorials are held during June for members of the community who have been lost to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS as well. The purpose of the observance is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people have had on history locally, nationally and internationally, according to the statement.
For the Jeanerette event, those participating will bicycle across Main Street, turning at Pellerin Street to Martin Luther King Drive and then making it back to Main Street.
Organizer Lady Brown said those who cannot bicycle will be able to drive behind the cyclists during the event.
“The LGBTQ community stands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement to end police brutality and racial inequalities regardless of sexual preference,” according to the statement.
For more information, e-mail ladyfontbrown@gmail.com.