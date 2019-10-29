The city of Jeanerette will be flushing the water system and fire hydrants today through Friday.
The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The flushing is necessary to clear sediments and debris from the water system.
City water officials advise that when crews are flushing nearby, customers may experience a temporary drop in water pressure or draw some discolored water for a short period of time. If this does occur, it is recommended that customers let their cold water run to clear before using it again and refrain from doing laundry during that time.
No interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the work.
The city will also be doing smoke test inspections of sanitary sewer lines in conjunction with the Louisiana Rural Water Association today and Wednesday, weather permitting. The smoke being used to test with is not harmful to humans or animals and creates no fire hazard.
The tests will be conducted from the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and St. Peter’s Road to St. Peter’s Road and the intersection of Main Street as well as from the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Canal Street to Canal Street and the intersection of Main Street.