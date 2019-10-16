JEANERETTE — Four Jeanerette residents were honored at Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting for a historic moment in 1972 when they became the first Jeanerette Senior High students to receive college football athletic scholarships.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois introduced a resolution Monday night in honor of Richard Berard, Ray Champagne, Artia Hypolite and Ronald Joseph for their college career at Nicholls University.
“I really take pride in this moment,” Bourgeois said. “Some 47 years ago, four young men from Jeanerette made history when they were each awarded four-year scholarships to play college football at Nicholls University, which was an NCAA Division 2 school.”
Bourgeois said the moment was historic because it was the first time JHS students received athletic scholarships, and one of the first in Jeanerette.
The mayor said there was one other man, Roger Williams, who attended boarding school in Jeanerette and went on to play at Grambling University before the honorees.
“In honor of black history month, these four players that I named were honored in the college football hall of fame for being a historic first at Nicholls State University as three of the first four African-Americans to earn a roster spot at Nicholls.
“This being homecoming week, we are Jeanerette proud for honoring them for their contributions.”