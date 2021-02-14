JEANERETTE – Like other Teche Area municipalities, the city of Jeanerette is prepping for Monday’s cold weather event.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois said Sunday afternoon that he was in the middle of coordinating with Jeanerette government departments including the Jeanerette Police Department and Jeanerette Fire Department in preparation for Monday’s freezing weather temperatures.
Government offices were already scheduled to be closed for President’s Day and Mardi Gras Day, Bourgeois said. Offices will be opened back up on Wednesday, when the worst of the cold weather will hopefully have subsided.
Bourgeois encouraged Jeanerette residents to stay home on Monday, and avoid getting on the road where possible.
“We just want people to be careful and stay off the road,” Bourgeois said. “We’ve had a briefing with the National Weather Service and we’re trying to stay up to date with whatever happens.
The National Weather Service is predicting hazardous road conditions in southwest Louisiana for Monday’s cold spell, with light rain transitioning to sleet and then snow in the Teche Area.
The weather could mean dangerous road conditions all across the area.
The amount of snow is expected to total at less than 1 inch in southwest Louisiana.
Bourgeois encouraged local residents to keep their faucets off and take all necessary precautions so damage doesn’t take place to home infrastructure.