JEANERETTE — A Jeanerette City Police officer is on leave after allegations of using excessive force during an arrest early in the morning on New Year’s Day.
Jeanerette City Marshal Fernest “Pac-Man” Martin said Tuesday that the officer, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Martin is also serving as the interim police chief for Jeanerette after the town’s Board of Aldermen fired former Chief of Police Jeff Matthews in August 2017.
The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. at a New Year’s Eve party that was still going in the early hours of Jan. 1. Facebook Live video of the arrest shows a Jeanerette police officer sitting on Darrell Wayne Green, 53, of Jeanerette, who was lying prone, face down on the street, with his arms behind his back. In the video, the officer can be seen putting Green in handcuffs, then standing and lifting Green to his feet before escorting him away.
Martin said Green was charged with resisting arrest, but no other charges were placed against him.
Attempts to reach Green and other individuals at the scene of the arrest were unsuccessful. One witness was contacted but refused to identify themselves or go on the record.