Jeanerette police chief to be sworn in

JEANERETTE — Jeanerette’s new police chief will be sworn in during Monday’s regular Board of Aldermen meeting.
Dusty Vallot was appointed the new chief during a special meeting last month, when the board went into executive session to interview three candidates for the position. Vallot was ultimately chosen, and will be replacing City Marshal Fernest “Pacman” Martin, who has served in an interim capacity for two years.
Martin is also slated to be given a distinguished service award at the meeting right before Vallot is sworn in as chief.
In other business, the board will receive an update from Neil Swain of Statewide Electrical Services on Jeanerette sewer operations during the meeting as well.
An update on water operations is on the agenda as well.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Jeanerette City Hall.