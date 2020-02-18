JEANERETTE — Main Street was blocked off for the better part of Sunday afternoon as the Krewe of Ezana rolled through Jeanerette with plenty of floats, horses, food and music for local families to enjoy.
Like the 2019 parade, the event had a route change from the traditional Ezana route for Jeanerette Mardi Gras.
The parade went from Canal Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard, and then proceeded to Pellerin Street, ending at Main Street. Dismissal of the parade took place at City Hall.
Marching bands and parade participants ranged from Jeanerette residents to those from nearby municipalities like Baldwin and Franklin. Music, food and drinks were all on-hand for event-goers to enjoy while the floats rode through downtown Jeanerette.
Erica Narcisse, a St. Martinville resident who attended the parade with her husband Daron and son Jackson, were enjoying gumbo and other Cajun food on the sidewalks before the event.
Narcisse said the Krewe of Ezana parade was a staple for her and many in the Teche Area during Mardi Gras season.
“We didn’t come last year but we came the year before,” Narcisse said. “It’s really good, and especially with the closure of the St. Martinville parade we go a lot now.”
Float riders tossed beads and other assorted throws to the crowds who excitedly waited their turn during the parade, and children were enthralled with the large number of horses galloping down Main Street for the parade.
Roads entering downtown Jeanerette were blocked off by police an hour before the parade started rolling, which gave those attending more room to walk back and forth with less fear of a motor accident.
Adam Viator, who sat near town hall with several other people, came to the parade early and said the event is a precursor to the main Mardi Gras season.
“This is the first parade I go to always,” Viator said. “It sets the tone.”