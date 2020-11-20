What was it? The Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr., City Marshal Fernest “Pacman” Martin and Jeanerette Board of Aldermen members played host to an early Thanksgiving feast Wednesday at Ward 8 Recreation Center.
How’d it go? The “Let Us Give Thanks” event prepared more than 300 meals for local residents full of classic Thanksgiving food in a drive-thru style fashion during the event. Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce Director Terri Thompson said all who came out and “really outdid themselves” in participating in the event and doling out meals to the needy in Jeanerette.
Who helped? Food was provided by Macs Sugar City Market in Jeanerette, B&B Catering which includes Jeanerette Alderman Butch Bourgeois and the Snack Shack which includes the Rev. Wilfred Johnson. Thompson said the event was an all around success thanks to the coordination with city officials and Jeanerette organizations.